Police thank Good Samaritan who helped in Aberdeen churchyard arrest

Police have thanked a member of the public who helped them arrest a wanted man.

Officers approached the 45-year-old, who was wanted on a warrant, in an Aberdeen city centre churchyard today.

However, he became aggressive towards them.

Police have now thanked a member of the public who helped them.

In a statement online, the force said: “Police in Aberdeen city centre would like to thank a member of the public who assisted local officers apprehending a 45-year-old man who was wanted on warrant and became aggressive towards police.

“The man was safely brought under control by the officers and nobody was injured as a result.”

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.