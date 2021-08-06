News / Aberdeen Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven By Denny Andonova August 6, 2021, 9:10 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:49 am Police followed the motorist until he was eventually stopped on the A90 A man has been charged with various road traffic offences following a late night police chase. Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5. Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]