Evening Express, The Press and Journal and Original 106 sponsor Light The North lighthouses

All 5o Light The North lighthouses were backed by a local business, with Evening Express, The Press and Journal and Original 106 also sponsoring a lighthouse each.

The trail, which officially kicks off today, will see 50 2.5m tall painted by talented UK artists and 90 little lighthouses embellished by local schools and community groups shine a light across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Organised in partnership with Wild in Art, which helped deliver Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in 2019, Light The North is a major fundraiser for cancer support charity Clan.

“Delighted” to be involved in Light The North

Evening Express and The Press and Journal are the trail’s media partners.

Editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said: “We are delighted to be involved in Light The North – a fantastic initiative that will not only be a fun and spectacular art trail, but also offer a beacon of hope in the fight against cancer.

“Every one of these stunning sculptures will add colour and vibrancy wherever they are. The trail will be major boost for the region as people discover not just the lighthouses but all the other wonderful things on offer across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“We look forward to seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they visit the P&J lighthouse in Cooper Park in Elgin and the Evening Express one at the Green in Aberdeen.

“Most importantly, Light The North will shine a light on the vital work of Clan Cancer Support and hopefully be a major fundraiser for this important charity and the people it helps.”

Nuart duo paints EE lighthouse

Evening Express’ lighthouse – titled If It Falls On One, It Falls On All – was created by Conzo & Globel (Conzo Throb and Ciaran Glöbel). Based in Glasgow, the creative duo are best known in the north-east for taking part in Nuart Aberdeen 2018.

They created the seagull artwork on the Country Ways wall on the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road.

Ciaran Glöbel, who is a graphic designer, believes that “tradition and technology don’t have to be mutually exclusive”. He produces striking, hand-painted works of art. And Conzo Throb is responsible for the duo’s figurative and character-based elements in their artworks.

Their colourful and attention-grabbing lighthouse can be found on The Green in Aberdeen.

EE and P&J are media partners

The Press and Journal sponsored a lighthouse embellished by Aberdeen painter and glassmaker Shelagh Swanson whose previous stunning commissions can be spotted in seafood restaurant The Silver Darling, Duthie Park and stately home Haddo House.

The talented artist, who graduated from Gray’s School of Art in 2004, is known for her contemporary and expressive aesthetic and producing bespoke glass decorations and fine art paintings.

The P&J lighthouse called Arista is located in Cooper Park in Elgin.

Original 106 also backs Light The North

Original 106 also backed Clan’s Light The North lighthouse trail by sponsoring a lighthouse which is on display at Don Mouth at Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

Created by Lorna Jappy and called Guiding Stars, the eye-catching lighthouse depicts a night sky with a lot of twinkling yellow stars.

Lorna also took part in Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail and worked on a sculpture that was sponsored by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

