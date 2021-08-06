Man in dock after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges after a 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven.

Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.

Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven.