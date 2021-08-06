News / Aberdeen Man in dock after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven By Danny McKay August 6, 2021, 5:23 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 6:38 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges after a 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven. Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5. Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Hot-tempered pastry-lover caused £700 of damage because Greggs steak bakes were cold Council calls cops on abusive man after partner barricades herself in bathroom Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven Decorating firm boss fined after employee falls through roof and breaks back