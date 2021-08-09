Party host punched TV when girlfriend refused to clean vomit off living room carpet

A party host smashed up his own television after his girlfriend refused to clean up vomit on the carpet.

Liam George admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards his then-girlfriend during a late-night gathering on July 25 this year when she didn’t clean up her vomit after she had been unwell.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 25-year old became irate when he discovered his girlfriend had been sick on the living room carpet and demanded she clean it up in front of onlookers.