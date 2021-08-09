News / Aberdeen Do you recognise this dog? Lost pooch handed in to Aberdeen police By Daniel Boal August 9, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 6:11 pm Police are hoping to track down the owners of a lost Aberdeen pooch. The small dog was handed to officers by a passing walker who found him on Great Northern Road earlier today. Officers hope that by appealing to the public via social media, they will be able to return the golden brown terrier back to its home. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Owner of ‘lovely dog’ Marley which attacked terrier in Aberdeen fined ‘The worst part is not knowing’: Aberdeenshire family continue three month search for missing dog Memphis Highland family ‘heartbroken’ after two dogs stolen overnight ‘I won’t give up on Gizmo’: Owner continues search for dog lost on Beinn Ime last month