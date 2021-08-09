News / Aberdeen Probe into death of man after he fell off chair at Aberdeen Sheriff Court By Karen Roberts August 9, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 8:07 pm A probe into the death of Stephen Simpson is taking place after he fell and banged his head while waiting to appear in court. An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who fell over while in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Stephen Simpson was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by security staff – who described the incident as “an unfortunate accident” – but he passed away more than a week later. It is understood he fell off a chair and banged his head while in a consultation room at the court’s Mercatgate building. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]