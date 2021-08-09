Here’s where you can get free tacos in Aberdeen on exam results day

Taco Bell has announced that they will be giving out free tacos to Scottish students who receive their Higher exam results on Tuesday, August 10.

Dependent on whether you’re happy or unhappy with your Higher exam results, you can get yourself a free celebratory or cheer up taco.

They will also reward A-level students at their branches in England.

There are two Taco Bell locations in Aberdeen, one on Union Street and one on Great Northern Road.

All students have to do is show their results letter when ordering and they can enjoy a free taco.

Various fillings are on offer, including seasoned beef or black beans.

What a result! Hey A Level/Scottish Higher go-getters! To celebrate all your hard work, we’re giving you all a FREE taco on Tues 10th Aug 🤩 — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) August 5, 2021

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, said he wanted to commemorate students after a year of unconventional studies.

He said: “Results day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers.

“We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday 10th August.

“In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK.”