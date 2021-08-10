Celebrate moving to Level 0: Bingo Loco madness is heading for Aberdeen

Promising fantastic DJs, confetti showers, dance-offs, lip sync battles and great prizes, Bingo Loco is set to celebrate moving into Level 0 in style.

Following sold-out shows in Sydney, New York and Vancouver, the bingo extravaganza is heading for Aberdeen.

The three-hour night out will entertain Aberdeen audiences on September 17 and 18 from 7pm to 10pm at Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Market Street. Bingo Loco is also set to visit Inverness, however, exact dates and times are yet to be confirmed.

‘Bingo Loco rave is what Aberdeen needs’

The organisers believe north-east bingo fans will be thrilled to finally be able to go out and enjoy a night out after numerous lockdowns.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Bingo Loco, said: “After a long 18 months of restrictions, we think a bingo rave is exactly what the people of Aberdeen need.

“The reception we’ve received since launching has been phenomenal with tickets flying out the door as people can’t wait to get back out there celebrating and catching up with friends.”

While Bingo Loco shows have delighted audiences in six countries and more than 200 destinations, Craig says it’s always the Scottish crowds that have the best energy.

He stated: “We’ve hosted shows all over the world from Sydney to New York, but it’s always the Scottish crowd that sticks out for us with their energy – everyone is up singing and dancing two minutes into the show – you can’t beat it.”

Fun for all bingo fans

Craig is certain the spectacular show will entertain all audience members.

He added: “Bingo Loco is an interactive stage show featuring comedians, DJs, dancers, confetti showers, the best 90s/00s music, dance offs, lip sync battles and incredible prizes ranging from international holidays to lawnmowers.”

Tickets for the Aberdeen event cost £17 and can be purchased here.