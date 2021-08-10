News / Aberdeen Video shows hundreds queue outside Aberdeen’s nightclubs on reopening night By Lauren Taylor and Kirstin Tait August 10, 2021, 9:56 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 12:41 pm Hundreds of revellers queued outside Aberdeen’s night time venues on their opening nights post-lockdown. Three of Aberdeen’s most popular nightclubs made their debut for the first time this year as restrictions eased across Scotland on Monday. It meant Atik, Prohibition and Tunnels were able to open their doors and welcome back dancers until 2am for the first time in 18 months. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]