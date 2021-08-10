Crown Office quash family’s hopes of inquiry into death of devoted dad

The Crown Office has confirmed it will not carry out an inquiry into the death of an Aberdeen dad who was murdered by a man who’d been released from prison less than 24 hours before.

Homeless Stuart Quinn stabbed 56-year old Alan Geddes 40 times before boasting to police about the horrific murder.

Mr Geddes was attacked in his home after offering Quinn a place to stay in December 2019.

An investigation into the case – examining the circumstances of Quinn’s release – was carried out by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) after it was claimed the homeless unit he should have checked into after leaving HMP Grampian was closed.

Mr Geddes’ family also questioned whether his killer had any psychiatric assessment before being released.

A letter sent to the family of Mr Geddes says the investigation has now concluded and the Crown Counsel has instructed that no fatal accident inquiry be carried out.

The SFIU found “no record” of Quinn, 35, attending at any of Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen City councils’ 24/7 accommodation units.

Instead, he took a bus to Aberdeen, where he bought cocaine and alcohol before meeting the father-of-one.

The report says Quinn – who had a history of psychotic episodes – was assessed two days before his release from prison and “no psychotic symptoms were identified” and the Scottish Prison Service was “statutorily obliged” to release him.

It added that Quinn had been released “unexpectedly” due to him pleading guilty to charges against him and was given a backdated sentence by a judge, which saw him released the same day.

Killer bought drugs and alcohol instead of arranging accommodation

The investigation found that “instead of arranging for accommodation, Stuart Quinn had spent some of his money on alcohol and controlled substance”.

It continues: “There were opportunities available to Stuart Quinn to seek assistance to get accommodation in Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen and ultimately the principal reason for the tragic outcome was his own actions whilst under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

“There is no causal link between the lack of communication for Stuart Quinn following his release from HMP Grampian and the crime that was committed.”

Mr Geddes, who was described as a “devoted dad”, met Quinn in a city lap-dancing club and allowed him to stay the night in his flat in the city’s Ruthrieston Crescent.

Quinn later attacked Mr Geddes with a lock-knife that resulted in “multiple and significant” injuries.

The 35-year-old thug was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years for the killing at Glasgow’s High Court in February this year.

Investigation found ‘no causal link’ between mental illness and actions of Quinn

Sandra Geddes, the sister of Mr Geddes, told the Press and Journal in March she believes her brother would “still be alive today” if the ex-con’s previous convictions and psychopathic behaviour had been properly assessed.

The details of the investigation state that Quinn has been psychiatrically assessed on three occasions, and two days prior to his release.

A report found “no causal link” could be made between any form of psychosis or mental illness and the actions of Quinn.

It states that Quinn was assessed by a consultant forensic psychiatrist on December 12 2019 who concluded he was fit to stand trial and that his criminal actions were “related to the intoxicating effects of illicit substances (cocaine and alcohol)”.

It is understood that Ms Geddes will now seek a review of the decision not to carry out an investigation.