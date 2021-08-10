Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen drivers are ‘worst in the UK’ but Inverness tops trumps: study claims

By Donna MacAllister
August 10, 2021, 1:07 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 1:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

Drivers in Aberdeen are the “worst in UK”  and Invernessians are putting them to shame, a study has claimed.

Webuyanycar.com published the survey pinpointing the best and worst drivers.

The organisation questioned more than 2,000 drivers on how well they carried out skillful manoeuvres, and on how often they gave way or beeped their horn or splashed a pedestrian.

Aberdeen drivers were at the bottom of the pile by displaying more bad habits than their counterparts in any other part of the country.

It is glum news for the Granite City but road rage at least cannot be attached to their shortcomings.

They came out best for patience with more than 62% of those surveyed saying they would never use their horn and only 7% admitting they were bad for tailgating.

Inverness tops trumps

But its 10 out of 10 for drivers in Inverness who would appear to be far better-behaved behind the wheel.

More than 90% said they never break the speed limit on the motorway and 100% said they complied with a 20mph speed zone.

And with seemingly no end to their brilliance, again not a single one of the Inverness drivers surveyed admitted to ever indulging in splashing a pedestrian.

Filthy car city

Further findings reveal drivers in Edinburgh are most likely to speed in a 20mph zone, with 49% of survey respondents admitting they have done so.

The naughtiest drivers are from Truro in Cornwall where almost two thirds surveyed had been slapped with at least one speeding ticket.

But motorists from Bradford wear the badge for the most speed awareness courses, at 60%.

And sticking it to them even further, the study found drivers there were the least bothered about the cleanliness of their car, with one in five admitting they had never washed it.

The survey suggests cars are cleanest in Stoke-On-Trent where more owners than anywhere else said they bubbled-up their motors at least once a week.

Overall winners

Drivers in Newport in Wales topped the best driver chart.

Last year, more drivers were caught speeding on the A90 than any other road in Scotland. Picture by Steve MacDougall.

The study followings findings earlier this year which revealed that almost 10,000 drivers were caught speeding on the A90 Fraserburgh-Perth road.

This figure topped the catch rate for roads in Scotland.

And just last week, two men were charged by police after driving at 95mph and 103mph on the A90 near Balmedie.

A 39-year-old was pulled over after police officers clocked him driving at 103mph.

And a 23-year-old was caught doing 95mph.

