Aberdeen drivers are ‘worst in the UK’ but Inverness tops trumps: study claims

Drivers in Aberdeen are the “worst in UK” and Invernessians are putting them to shame, a study has claimed.

Webuyanycar.com published the survey pinpointing the best and worst drivers.

The organisation questioned more than 2,000 drivers on how well they carried out skillful manoeuvres, and on how often they gave way or beeped their horn or splashed a pedestrian.

Aberdeen drivers were at the bottom of the pile by displaying more bad habits than their counterparts in any other part of the country.

It is glum news for the Granite City but road rage at least cannot be attached to their shortcomings.

They came out best for patience with more than 62% of those surveyed saying they would never use their horn and only 7% admitting they were bad for tailgating.

Inverness tops trumps

But its 10 out of 10 for drivers in Inverness who would appear to be far better-behaved behind the wheel.

More than 90% said they never break the speed limit on the motorway and 100% said they complied with a 20mph speed zone.

And with seemingly no end to their brilliance, again not a single one of the Inverness drivers surveyed admitted to ever indulging in splashing a pedestrian.

Filthy car city

Further findings reveal drivers in Edinburgh are most likely to speed in a 20mph zone, with 49% of survey respondents admitting they have done so.

The naughtiest drivers are from Truro in Cornwall where almost two thirds surveyed had been slapped with at least one speeding ticket.

But motorists from Bradford wear the badge for the most speed awareness courses, at 60%.

And sticking it to them even further, the study found drivers there were the least bothered about the cleanliness of their car, with one in five admitting they had never washed it.

The survey suggests cars are cleanest in Stoke-On-Trent where more owners than anywhere else said they bubbled-up their motors at least once a week.

Overall winners

Drivers in Newport in Wales topped the best driver chart.

The study followings findings earlier this year which revealed that almost 10,000 drivers were caught speeding on the A90 Fraserburgh-Perth road.

This figure topped the catch rate for roads in Scotland.

And just last week, two men were charged by police after driving at 95mph and 103mph on the A90 near Balmedie.

A 39-year-old was pulled over after police officers clocked him driving at 103mph.

And a 23-year-old was caught doing 95mph.