Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

More than 40 homes in a city suburb have been left without water due to burst pipes

By Daniel Boal
August 10, 2021, 1:13 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 1:19 pm
Scottish Water are working to repair the burst water main
Scottish Water engineers are currently trying to return water to around 44 homes in Bucksburn.

The homes have been left with little to no running water after a burst in the water system earlier today.

Officials with the water company believe that their on-site team will be able to complete the necessary repairs by around 3.30 pm.

Once complete, the water supply will gradually return to normal for customers – and it is expected to take up to an hour for all customers to have a normal water supply restored.

The properties that have been affected may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or some discolouration to water until the repair is complete.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman added: “We would like to apologise to those customers affected and thank them for their patience while we work to rectify the issue as soon as possible.”

 

