Marathon man runs 26.2 miles to raise £1,900 for Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen man has set his personal best time as he took part in the virtual Edinburgh marathon to raise money for Home-Start Aberdeen.

Tim Barclay raised over £960 which was then matched by his employer, Barratt Homes.

The money will help towards services the charity provides to families with young children in Aberdeen.

Services include help with social isolation, bereavement, illness, disability and financial hardship.

Their work is even more important as the Covid-19 pandemic has only made these issues worse.

Due to the pandemic the 2020 Edinburgh marathon was delayed and rescheduled a number of times and finally went ahead as a virtual event at the end of May this year.

This was to make sure there was no chance of a outbreak due to the large-scale event that would have taken place if not for Covid.

‘I’ve experienced the positive impact that volunteers have on the families they support’

Mr Barclay said: “It was a real challenge to stay motivated and maintain fitness levels over a sustained period of time with the continued uncertainty of the timing of the event.

“I must admit I was relieved to finally complete it. The virtual aspect was strange and I certainly missed the atmosphere you get from the crowds at a live event but there was some camaraderie from others I met along the route and that kept me going.

“I’m well aware of the good work that Home-Start Aberdeen does locally in the community across Aberdeen.

“I’ve experienced the positive impact that volunteers have on the families they support and I’m really pleased to have been able to make a difference with the funds we’ve raised.”

Mr Barclay, who had previously taken part in the London and Inverness marathons completed his journey of 26.2 miles in a time of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 58 seconds.

Karen Smith from Home-Start said: “We’re so grateful for individuals like Tim who take on these challenges that help raise vital funds for the work we do with families in Aberdeen.

“The loss of events over the last 18 months has had a significant impact on charitable fundraising but so many individuals have continued to engage in new and virtual events and fundraising challenges to support charities like ours, it’s just fantastic and we can’t thank them all enough.”