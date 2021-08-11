Police appeal after woman has handbag snatched in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a woman had her handbag stolen.

The woman was in the Seaton area of the city when she was targeted yesterday morning.

It is believed the culprit is a woman aged about 30, who has been described as being about 5ft 7ins and very slim, with short hair.

Police say she was spotted discarding the handbag before entering Aulton Court.

Sergeant Rae Christie, of the Seaton and Tillydrone community policing team, said: “The targeting of vulnerable members of society is a despicable act, and this is an incident we wish to resolve quickly.

“I believe that the female’s actions may have been witnessed, and I would actively encourage those with any knowledge to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.