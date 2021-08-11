News / Aberdeen Barefoot drink-driver who caused chaos during Aberdeen city centre rampage is banned from road By Kathryn Wylie August 11, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 2:48 pm Anna Zomiek leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A drink-driver who caused chaos during a half-hour rampage around the city’s streets while more than four times the legal limit has been banned from the road. Anna Ziomek left a trail of destruction and shocked road-users in her wake as she drunkenly drove around the city on the way back from a pal’s house in the early hours of the morning. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]