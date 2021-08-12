Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Chef who was twice the drink-drive limit banned after he crashed into traffic light

By David McPhee
August 12, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 8:06 am
Lee Soutar appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lee Soutar appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A north-east chef has been banned from driving after he got behind the wheel while more than twice the limit and crashed into a traffic light.

Lee Soutar admitted to having had a number of drinks when he was pulled over by police on King Street in Aberdeen on July 16 this year.

Officers stopped the 34-year old after they had spotted major damage to the front of his car.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]