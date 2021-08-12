Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Firefighters race to 1am fire in communal hallway of city flats

By Donna MacAllister
August 12, 2021, 7:45 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 12:00 pm
Three fire appliances sent to tackle blaze at a property in Carnoustie on Monday evening.
Firefighters raced to a 1am fire in a communal hallway of city flats.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said all residents “were accounted for” in the early hours drama on Pennan Road in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone area.

He said firefighters managed to extinguished the fire within half an hour using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

A Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

She added: “The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0170 of Thursday, 12 August, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

