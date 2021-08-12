Comedian Jenny Eclair to bring her new show to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

Having hit 60, comedian Jenny Eclair will celebrate being younger than Madonna but also consider crawling into a hole in her new stand up show titled Sixty (FFS!).

The new tour, which was rescheduled from May due to Covid-19, will see Jenny confronting a new decade of decrepitude. The funnywoman will have a moan that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her date of birth when she’s filling in forms online and wonder what this new decade holds for her.

She will perform on Sunday September 17 at 7.30pm at The Tivoli Theatre on Guild Street.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re so looking forward to laughing in a packed theatre again. Jenny Eclair is ridiculously funny and it’s sure to be a terrific night of peerless comedy back at The Tivoli.”

Jenny Eclair is the star of Grumpy Old Women

Her most recent stand-up show How to be a Middle-Aged Woman (without going insane) sold out in venues across the UK and as far afield as Australia. Her biggest theatrical hit to date has been co-writing – with Judith Holder – and starring in all three Grumpy Old Women Live shows, both in the UK and Australia.

Jenny was the first woman to win the Perrier Award – the UK’s top comedy award – in 1995. Since then, she has also found fame as the author of six critically acclaimed novels. Her latest, Inheritance, combines poignancy and unforgettable characters, all with the comedian’s trademark wit.

Also known for Little Lifetimes

She is the writer of the popular BBC Radio 4 series of monologues, Little Lifetimes. Jenny also co-hosts the Menopausal-friendly podcast, Older and Wider, with Judith Holder and has many TV and radio credits to her name.

Some of her small-screen highlights include The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, Room 101 (BBC), Loose Women (ITV), Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, QI (UKTV), in addition to reality TV shows such as Splash (ITV) and I’m a Celebrity (ITV) in 2010, where she came third.

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.