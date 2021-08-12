Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mum finds ornaments on daughter’s grave damaged by vandals twice in three days

By Craig Munro
August 12, 2021, 5:49 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 7:41 pm
Newhills Cemetery. Picture by Kath Flannery
Newhills Cemetery. Picture by Kath Flannery

A mum has been left devastated after “heartless” vandals broke ornaments left on her daughter’s grave in Aberdeen.

The mum first noticed that a cherub on the site at Newhills Cemetery had been damaged on August 4.

Two days later, on August 6, she returned to the graveyard and discovered a different ornament had been pulled out of the ground and broken.

Police have now issued an appeal urging anyone who might be able to help identify those responsible to get in touch.

Rev Jonnie Clipston, of Newhills Parish Church, also asked anyone with information to come forward to help the grieving family.

He said: “Newhills Cemetery is well-known for being immaculately kept, and families derive a great deal of comfort from having that aesthetic when they go and visit their loved ones. It is a real shame for this family who have to suffer in this way, especially as it was in memory of a daughter.”

Constable Andrew Douglas said: “This heartless vandalism has upset the family involved and I would appeal to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1114 of 7 August.”

