Man admits exposing himself to Spar worker after all-night drinking session

A man has admitted exposing himself in front of a shop worker after an all-night bender.

Ben Keavey, 44, was turned away from Spar on Greenfern Road in Aberdeen because it was shut but returned soon after performed a sex act through the window.

One female worker at the Mastrick store witnessed his behaviour and alerted another female college.

The act was caught on CCTV and the 44-year old was soon traced and arrested by police.