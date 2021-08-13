News / Aberdeen Man admits exposing himself to Spar worker after all-night drinking session By David McPhee August 13, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 1:11 pm Ben Keavey leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A man has admitted exposing himself in front of a shop worker after an all-night bender. Ben Keavey, 44, was turned away from Spar on Greenfern Road in Aberdeen because it was shut but returned soon after performed a sex act through the window. One female worker at the Mastrick store witnessed his behaviour and alerted another female college. The act was caught on CCTV and the 44-year old was soon traced and arrested by police. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]