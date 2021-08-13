Warning of continuing ambulance delays amid ‘busiest period of entire pandemic’

Health chiefs have admitted there is no end in sight to horror ambulance delays which have left patients waiting as long as 20 hours for treatment.

Over recent weeks, the crisis facing the Scottish Ambulance Service has been laid bare with people across the north and north-east left in agony as they await help.

The problem has been caused by a post-lockdown spike in admissions to A&E wards, which are still operating at reduced capacity due to Covid.