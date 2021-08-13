14 and 18-year-old charged after riding a moped through Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre

Police say two males have been charged after they rode a moped through an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The dangerous act happened at about 8.30am on Friday at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre.

No one was injured during the incident.

As a result, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been charged with several road traffic and other offences.

In a tweet, the force said: “This kind of behaviour is highly unacceptable and thankfully no member of the public or staff within were harmed.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of two mopeds being driven through the Bon Accord Shopping Centre around 8.30am on Friday, 13 August.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the appropriate youth authorities.

“An 18-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 August, 2021.”