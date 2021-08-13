Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeen

Light The North lighthouse trail organisers ‘blown away’ by enthusiastic support

By Danica Ollerova
August 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Clan’s Fiona Fernie and Diane McDonald in Westburn Park with a stunning lighthouse that was sponsored by Subsea 7 and created by Celie Byrne.
Clan’s Light The North lighthouse trail officially kicked off on Monday (August 9) and the charity representatives say they have been “blown away” by the support and enthusiastic response.

Organised in partnership with Wild in Art, which helped deliver Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in 2019, the Light The North trail unveiled 50 eye-catching 2.5m tall lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

People are now being encouraged to venture out this weekend – the first since the official launch, to see artwork from professional artists, community groups and schools that have been inspired by lighthouses, the sea and more.

See where you can find the main 50 lighthouses on our interactive map below:

Lighthouse trail is here for nine more weeks

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation said: “We have been blown away by the support and the positive feedback we’ve had from people across the north-east and Northern Isles.

Our app has almost 4,000 downloads, and our sculptures have been collected over 24,000 times already. It’s been fantastic to see everyone getting involved in the trail and their messages of support for Clan.

“Tomorrow is our first official weekend of the trail, so what better way to celebrate than by downloading the app, grabbing your coat and getting out to see some lighthouses.”

lighthouse trail
Light The North lighthouse at Torry Battery.

Schools and community groups created little lighthouses

In addition to the main sculpture trail, 14 sculptures embellished by community groups and 76 little lighthouses created by school pupils are also displayed all over the north of Scotland, including in Aberdeen Science Centre and a number of local businesses.

Check out where you can see the little lighthouse thanks to our interactive  map below:

Each of the 50 main lighthouses is unique and backed by a local business. Evening Express, The Press and Journal and Original 106 are among some of the sponsors to have their own dedicated lighthouse.

Auction to raise funds for Clan

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, all main lighthouses will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 and the auction is planned for Monday November 1.

