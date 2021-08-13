Light The North lighthouse trail organisers ‘blown away’ by enthusiastic support

Clan’s Light The North lighthouse trail officially kicked off on Monday (August 9) and the charity representatives say they have been “blown away” by the support and enthusiastic response.

Organised in partnership with Wild in Art, which helped deliver Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in 2019, the Light The North trail unveiled 50 eye-catching 2.5m tall lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

People are now being encouraged to venture out this weekend – the first since the official launch, to see artwork from professional artists, community groups and schools that have been inspired by lighthouses, the sea and more.

See where you can find the main 50 lighthouses on our interactive map below:

Lighthouse trail is here for nine more weeks

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation said: “We have been blown away by the support and the positive feedback we’ve had from people across the north-east and Northern Isles.

“Our app has almost 4,000 downloads, and our sculptures have been collected over 24,000 times already. It’s been fantastic to see everyone getting involved in the trail and their messages of support for Clan.

“Tomorrow is our first official weekend of the trail, so what better way to celebrate than by downloading the app, grabbing your coat and getting out to see some lighthouses.”

Schools and community groups created little lighthouses

In addition to the main sculpture trail, 14 sculptures embellished by community groups and 76 little lighthouses created by school pupils are also displayed all over the north of Scotland, including in Aberdeen Science Centre and a number of local businesses.

Check out where you can see the little lighthouse thanks to our interactive map below:

Each of the 50 main lighthouses is unique and backed by a local business. Evening Express, The Press and Journal and Original 106 are among some of the sponsors to have their own dedicated lighthouse.

Auction to raise funds for Clan

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, all main lighthouses will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 and the auction is planned for Monday November 1.