MSP could face probe over surgery tweet promoting candidate

An MSP could face a probe over complaints he used a public surgery to promote his party’s candidate in an upcoming by-election.

The Greens have lodged a complaint with the Scottish Parliament alleging that regional Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden used a publicly-funded event in Oldmeldrum to promote Sheila Powell, the party’s candidate for the vote in Mid Formartine next week.

Peter Kennedy, the Green candidate, claims the former Aberdeen City Council co-leader has breached the MSPs’ code of conduct.

Specifically, he believes the Tory MSP has fallen foul of expenses rules relating to arrangements which benefit people or party-political organisations.

His complaint relates to a tweet posted from Mr Lumsden’s Twitter account which included a picture of him with Mrs Powell in Oldmeldrum.

Candidate ‘troubled’ by possible breach

The tweet also claimed Mrs Powell is a “great local candidate and will be a fantastic local councillor”.

Our Mid Formartine candidate Shiela Powell came to join me at my surgery at Oldmeldrum today. She is a great local candidate and will be a fantastic local councillor. 🗳☑️ pic.twitter.com/56FUA9fNZR — Douglas Lumsden MSP (@dlumsden) August 9, 2021

Mr Kennedy said he was “troubled and shocked” by Mr Lumsden’s “brazen promotion” of his party’s candidate.

“Not only would this violate the code of conduct all MSPs are bound by, but it could also make constituents seeking help and support deeply uncomfortable,” he added.

“At a time when public trust in politics has been eroded by the Conservative’s ‘one rule for them and one rule for us’ approach to the pandemic, and much more, I felt it important to lodge my complaint.”

Politicians’ surgeries are one-to-one meetings with members of the public who can use them to discuss matters of concern or get advice.

However, under section seven of the code of conduct they should not be used to promote candidates or party-political causes.

Lumsden ‘follows guidelines at all times’

Mr Lumsden insisted he had met Mrs Powell “briefly” to highlight the opening of the Light the North campaign.

“I was at one of my regular surgeries and Sheila was out leafleting in Oldmeldrum,” he said.

“We met briefly and marked the first day of the Light the North art trail with a photo in the square.

“It’s for a great cause – raising funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

“I follow guidelines at all times and will be happy to speak with the Scottish Parliament to ensure that continues.

“I’d also be happy to speak to Peter about things he could do to champion Mid Formartine, such as supporting thousands of local jobs involved in energy transition, and helping to protect public services from his SNP colleagues.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said: “As a matter of policy we do not comment upon or confirm whether a complaint has been received about the use of parliamentary resources.

“In circumstances where a complaint is made, our normal practice is to contact the member concerned for their response in order to help establish whether there is basis to the complaint.

“We would then respond to the complainant thereafter with our decision on the matter.”

Voters in the Mid Formartine ward will go to the polls in the by-election on August 19.