Provost Skene’s House: Council accused of ‘disregarding city’s heritage’

Aberdeen’s ruling administration has been accused of “disregarding the city’s heritage” over the revamp of Provost Skene’s House.

The historic landmark is due to reopen later this year following major work costing £3.8 million, with only the fitting out of the interior left to complete.

The 16th-century building on Guestrow will be the home of a “Hall of Heroes”, celebrating the achievements of notable people from across the north-east.

However, one local councillor has raised concerns about the standard of the redevelopment of the outside of the building – in particular the repointing work.

Michael Hutchison, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, claimed some of the historic brickwork has been covered over with mortar.

The SNP member accused the ruling Labour/Conservative/independent administration of showing “complete disregard” to the city’s historic buildings.

Public ‘will be shocked’

“I think people will be shocked when they see what’s happened to Provost Skene’s House – so much of the detail and character has just been covered over with mortar,” he said.

“We’ve seen a complete disregard for our city’s heritage during this administration so perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Aberdeen’s architecture and history is something we should be proud of but this attempt at a restoration is embarrassing.

“Once again an administration meant to be looking after our city’s history have failed to do so.”

Work carried out sensitively

The previous mortar, which was installed in the 1950s, was removed as part of the restoration in order to reduce the humidity and moisture level inside the building amid fears it was causing damage.

It was found to be incompatible with the 16th-century brickwork.

Council workers have replaced it with traditional lime-based mortar which would have been used in the original construction.

Local authority officials insist they have carried out the repairs sensitively and with advice from architects specialising in the conservation of historic buildings.

They say they have used a style known as Slaister pointing, which involves spreading the mortar partially over the surface of the stonework.

Councillor ‘looking for headline’

Ryan Houghton, convener of the council’s city growth and resources committee, said Mr Hutchison was “looking for a reason to moan”.

“Our investment in Provost Skene’s House will secure its future for generations to come, investment opposed by the SNP who only ever want to manage decline,” he said.

“Councillor Hutchison is clearly looking for a reason to moan without substance.

“It’s not known what his experience as a stonemason is but the craftsmen involved in the work have explained the approach taken and I trust their expertise a little more than an opposition councillor only looking for a headline.”