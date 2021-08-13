News / Aberdeen Man and woman accused of supplying drugs after £75,000 heroin seized in Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson August 13, 2021, 4:46 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 5:09 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Two people have appeared in court after £75,000 of heroin was seized in Aberdeen. Stephen Carroll, 56, and Alison Dwyer, 37, both of Liverpool, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. They are accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Their appearance comes after police seized heroin and more than £10,000 of cash from an address in Great Northern Road yesterday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]