News / Aberdeen Violent thug jailed over horror neck slash attack By Danny McKay August 14, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 14, 2021, 10:48 am Levi Harrison leaving court. A thug has been jailed for more than three years over a horrific neck-slash assault deemed so serious it was almost referred to the High Court for sentencing. Levi Harrison used a blade to slash his victim across the neck in a block of flats on Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen. His victim curled up in a ball as the 22-year-old kicked him to the head and body during the attack on March 27. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]