‘We are friends for life’: John Lewis staff say emotional goodbye to Aberdeen shop

There were cheers rather than tears as John Lewis staff left the Aberdeen shop for the final time this afternoon.

The contracts of the 265 employees have now come to an end, following the decision at the end of June to permanently shut the flagship department store.

About 100 men and women aged from their 20s to their 60s gathered at the shop to mark the bittersweet occasion – before going out to raise a toast to the decades they shared together in Norco House.