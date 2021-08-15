Man admits ‘donkey-kicking’ cop after assault on relative

A man has admitted “donkey-kicking” a police officer when cops turned up to arrest him for attacking a member of his own family.

Kim Twidale appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing four charges relating to violence and threatening behaviour towards two police officers, a neighbour and a relative – who lost a tooth as a result of the attack.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the incident in Mastrick, Aberdeen on June 10 this year.