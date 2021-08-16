One lucky Aberdeen Aldi shopper will be given five minutes to fill their trolley with a free weekly shop

One lucky Aberdeen shopper will be given the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash, taking home all the items they can grab in Aldi.

After a year hiatus, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep is due to return, giving one Aberdeen customer the chance to win a “shopping experience like no other”.

The lucky contestant will be urged to “go wild in the aisles” by packing as much as possible into their trolley in the allotted time.

The supermarket chain will then donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank – with the shopper able to take away the contents of their shop.

Special Buy prize

But it’s not as simple as that – as during the frantic dash the player will be challenged to find three specific Scottish items.

If successful, Aldi will double the cash donation to the foodbank – also giving the savvy shopper an item of their choice from the wonderful special buy aisle.

Running in line with Covid-19 guidelines, Aldi say that their challenge will be running across Scotland, giving shoppers from Elgin to Ayr and Inverness to Hawick the chance to win a free trolley packed with the goodies of their choice.

In “one of the most enjoyable ways to get in your weekly shop” – the event aims to raise as much as possible for local foodbanks, with the shopper nominating the bank of their choice when applying to take part.

‘Foodbanks have struggled’

Regional managing director for Scotland Richard Holloway said: “We know how much foodbanks have struggled during the pandemic, and because we had to pause Supermarket Sweep last year, we thought we’d offer to double the cash donation if contestants can find certain Scottish products during their dash around the store.”

Following the first lockdown last year foodbanks across the north-east were forced to appeal for donations amid a staggering increase in demand.

From April to mid-May 2020, requests for assistance went up by as much as 540%.

North Aberdeenshire Foodbank manager Debbie Rennie put the increase down to thousands were left unemployed.

How to enter

“We are thrilled to bring the competition back this year and offer one local Aberdeen resident the chance to win a shopping experience like no other,” said Mr Holloway.

“Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.”

To enter, head to the Cornhill Aldi store between Monday August 16 and Sunday August 22 where you can scan a QR code to bring up an online application form.