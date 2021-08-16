News / Aberdeen Man charged in connection with Aberdeen petrol station assault By Craig Munro August 16, 2021, 12:10 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 12:32 pm The Esso petrol station on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. Picture from Google Maps A 24-year-old man has charged in connection with an assault at a petrol station in Aberdeen. The alleged incident took place at the Esso on Great Northern Road on Sunday, April 25. The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today. Earlier this year, police appealed for information about the alleged assault which took place at about 3.25pm. Officers said it had caused “serious alarm” to the victim. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close