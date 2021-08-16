‘Absolute snail’s pace’: Traffic chaos in central Aberdeen as Great Northern Road closed off

Traffic is at gridlock in much of central Aberdeen, as a police incident on Great Northern Road diverts masses of cars through the city.

A serious road accident near the Northern Hotel on the arterial route has led officers to block it between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive – and there are warnings the closure may last for some time.

The issue has been exacerbated by roadworks on the Beach Esplanade, which have closed off a second major city road.

There are reports of particularly bad traffic in areas including King Street, Hutcheon Street and the Mounthooly Roundabout.

Twitter account Aberdeen Travel has said the delays in the centre of the city are “significant”, with the area “to be avoided if possible”.

#A96 – Great Northern Road❗️ Due to a serious RTC Great Northern Road at the Northern Hotel will still be closed for sometime. Delays in the city centre are significant and to be avoided if possible. @originalfm @northsoundnews @AberdeenCC @PolScotRoadsNE #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/tsWz0a0op6 — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) August 16, 2021

A post on the Aberdeen-based Man Chat mental health support Facebook page describes the situation as “utter gridlock”, adding that traffic is “absolutely snail’s pace”.