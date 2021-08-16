Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car on busy Aberdeen road

By Lauren Taylor and Joe Cawthorn
August 16, 2021, 6:23 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 6:31 pm

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a car and a pedestrian on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police closed off Great Northern Road to traffic just after 2pm, with a cordon in place blocking off a section between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive.

Officers have now confirmed that a man is in hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Police are conducting enquiries following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen around 2.05pm on Monday, 16 August, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1752 of 16 August.”

An employee of a nearby business, who didn’t wish to give his name, said: “I didn’t see anything just heard loads of sirens. It must be fairly serious.”

Another worker from a business not far from the incident described the moment emergency services arrived.

She said: “I was in the restaurant and I just saw all the police cars turn up. All I saw was two or three pulling up and I was like ‘what is going on?'”

Aberdeen gridlocked

There are reports of particularly bad traffic in areas including King Street, Hutcheon Street and the Mounthooly Roundabout.

Twitter account Aberdeen Travel has said the delays in the centre of the city are “significant”, with the area “to be avoided if possible”.

A post on the Aberdeen-based Man Chat mental health support Facebook page describes the situation as “utter gridlock”, adding that traffic is “absolutely snail’s pace”.

