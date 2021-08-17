News / Aberdeen New drone footage shows scale of change at former Aberdeen hotel By Jamie Hall August 17, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:00 pm The images show the scale of the works at the Treetops site. Shock new pictures have revealed the scale of demolition work at a former “landmark” West End hotel. The Hilton Treetops, on Springfield Road, closed abruptly in February 2020, with the owners blaming “difficult trading conditions”. Following the closure, the highly-coveted site was taken over by Kintore-based Malcolm Allan Housebuilders. The firm wants to create a housing development at the site, although it has kept its plans firmly under wraps. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]