New drone footage shows scale of change at former Aberdeen hotel

Shock new pictures have revealed the scale of demolition work at a former “landmark” West End hotel.

The Hilton Treetops, on Springfield Road, closed abruptly in February 2020, with the owners blaming “difficult trading conditions”.

Following the closure, the highly-coveted site was taken over by Kintore-based Malcolm Allan Housebuilders.

The firm wants to create a housing development at the site, although it has kept its plans firmly under wraps.