News / Aberdeen Man jailed for having sex with Shetland pony abandons sentence appeal By Karen Roberts August 17, 2021, 11:54 am Updated: August 17, 2021, 1:09 pm Jordan Turnbull. A man jailed for having sex with a Shetland pony at a north-east farm has abandoned his sentence appeal bid. Jordan Turnbull, 28, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offender's Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved chain of events. His sentence appeal was due to call at a hearing of the Court of Criminal Appeal today in front of two judges.