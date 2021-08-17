News / Aberdeen Aberdeen doctor who prescribed medicine for herself under her married name is suspended By Daniel Boal August 17, 2021, 12:30 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 1:10 pm Rubislaw Medical Practice A doctor from Aberdeen has been suspended for three months after being caught prescribing medicine to herself using her married name. Ainslie Patterson was caught by a health watchdog when the prescriptions were flagged as “unusual”. She had believed that it was acceptable to self-prescribe medication even though clear guidelines state it is against best practice for medical professionals. During a routine audit in February 2019, a pharmacist flagged the prescriptions as “unusual”. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]