Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

North-east trio prepare to cycle length of Britain for local sensory charity

By Daniel Boal
August 17, 2021, 2:36 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 2:40 pm
Ron Dobson, Derek Burnett, Ian Clark, Calum Dinnes.
Three friends are ready to cycle Britain from bottom to top while raising funds for North East Sensory Services (Ness).

Ian Clark, Calum Dinnes and Rob Dobson will set off from Land’s End on August 30 and hope to reach John O’Groats in just 10 days – meaning they’re planning to cycle around 100 miles each day.

Each of the cyclists will also wear Ness and Amplus sponsored jerseys with the hope of raising the charity’s profile while on the road.

All of the group members have friends and family who have benefited from the charity’s support over the years and hope they can give back.

The group will pay all of the travel and accommodation costs to ensure that every penny will be donated straight to the charity.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of Ness, said: “We welcome all types of fundraising activities, and this one will certainly involve considerable effort.

“We’re really grateful that the group have chosen Ness as their charity, and the fact that every penny raised will go towards the work we do will be hugely beneficial to our service users across the area.

“Our work ensures that people with sensory impairments can be supported to live a full and independent life.

“Thousands of people across the north-east of Scotland, of all ages, benefit from our services.

“Fundraising activities like these are the very lifeblood of small charities and are crucial to our present and our future.”

