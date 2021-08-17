‘We need to see change’: Councillors vote to sell Canal Park for new Banff Morrisons

Councillors were accused of “sweeping aside” local concerns as they voted to sell off Canal Park to make way for a new Morrisons in Banff.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee met today to debate the issue which has divided the community for months.

They had been urged by officers to set in motion plans to offload the lucrative common good land near the mouth of the Deveron to make way for the town’s first major supermarket.

There was some impassioned debate ahead of a decision being reached this afternoon.

But eventually councillors voted 7-3 in favour of proceeding with the sale of Canal Park.

Debate is far from over

That means Aberdeenshire Council will now open up negotiations with Morrisons about the sale of the common good land, and spend £15,000 on lawyers to take the matter to the Court of Session.

Consultants will also be hired to draw up a report on the economic impact of the development.

Although elected members voted to push ahead with the plans, campaigners who are fighting against selling Canal Park have been reassured the matter is not a “fait accompli”.

Argument for a new supermarket

Banff and District councillor John Cox led calls for fellow members to rubber-stamp the proposals.

He said: “We need to see change.

“The retail industry is changing and we need to grasp this opportunity.

“Banff and Macduff have suffered the loss of thousands of jobs from fishing, local government and the Grampian chicken factory – with nothing to replace them.

“I’ve lost count of the number of people who have come to the area and then had to leave again because of the lack of work.

“But this is not a fait accompli, and the judge [at the Court of Session] will still have the final say.”

Mr Cox added that negotiations should begin imminently with the sports clubs who would be left without a home turf if Canal Park is paved over for the shop.

Plea for councillors to listen to local objectors

A 10-week public consultation on the plans this summer attracted scores of objections.

About 62% of the 336 respondents raised concerns.

Banff councillor Glen Reynolds argued that those concerns should be paramount.

He asked that the committee vote to commission studies on the project before agreeing to set the potential sale in motion.

Mr Reynolds said: “This will be a sad day for the council if the outcome of this consultation is swept aside.

“There will be no turning back from the decision that is made today.”

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping interjected after the vote to register his dissent.

He said: “Not listening to a public consultation result is beyond the pale.”