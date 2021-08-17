Crews attended 65 square foot gorse fire at Aberdeen nature reserve

Fire crews attended a wildfire on the Gramps at Kincorth Nature Reserve.

The alarm was raised just before 4.30pm today (August 17) to a gorse fire at the popular walking spot.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said that around 65 square feet of gorse was alight.

There were two appliances at the scene alongside a wildfire unit.

Fire crews successfully managed to extinguish the flames after an hour and have left the scene.