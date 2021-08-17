Increased police patrols in Aberdeen after murder suspect spotted in city centre

Police have confirmed that increased patrols will be implemented in Aberdeen city centre after a murder suspect was spotted in the area.

Mark Barrott was captured on CCTV on Huntly Street on Sunday, 15 August at around 9pm.

The 54-year-old, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife.

Police have confirmed that they will be operating increased patrols of the Aberdeen city centre area following the sighting of Mr Barrott.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are assisting West Yorkshire Police with one of their investigations. There will be increased patrols in the city centre area of Aberdeen and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact Police.”

West Yorkshire Police, who are leading the investigation, are keen to speak to Mr Barrott following nurse Elaine Barrott’s murder.

The 50-year-old was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of Leeds on Sunday.

Following inquiries, police know that Mr Barrott travelled from Leeds to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon, then continued north to Aberdeen later that evening.

The public have been urged not to approach the suspect if they see him.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Neighbours of the Barrotts said they had lived in a terraced house in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds.

They also said they have two grown-up children, one son and one daughter.