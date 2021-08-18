Aberdonian Paralympian bound for Tokyo to debut podcast later this month

North-east Paralympian Neil Fachie MBE will be hosting the 1% Club podcast with radio presenter John Mellis later this month.

The 14-time world champion and Paralympic Gold and Silver Winning Cyclist, who is from Aberdeen, will be joined by several guests on his new podcast, which will hit the airwaves just as he gets to Tokyo.

Up until earlier this year, Mr Fachie and Mr Mellis had just been acquaintances who’d occasionally met at work functions.

But, after spotting details of a podcast on the DJ’s LinkedIn, the pair began messaging about teaming up.

Quickly realising their tastes were aligned, they decided to release a podcast themselves about what goes into making high achievers.

Believing that everything you achieve in life is down to hard graft, Mr Fachie’s opinion differs from Mr Mellis’ who thinks that fate might play a role – that you can be born into circumstances where you’re destined to become a high achiever, whether those circumstances are your genes, your affluence, your location or the opportunities presented to you.

The lads decided to put it to the test on the podcast and ask high achievers from all walks of life how they got to their position and whether they thought it was down to fate or graft.

In total, there are six guests in season one, from world-class musicians to multi-millionaire entrepreneurs and world champs to best selling authors, actors and charity founders.

The season begins with Mr Fachie being interviewed about his rise to becoming a multi-time world champion.

After the opening episode, they will both ask questions of people such as Dame Evelyn Glennie, Daniel Priestley and Neil’s own wife Lora, who, coincidentally, is also Tokyo bound to compete for Team GB Cycling in the Paralympic Games.

Episodes one, two and three will be released on August 23, the week Mr Fachie is due to start competing in Tokyo.

Episodes four to seven will then be released on the Mondays that follow.

All episodes will be available on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts and visually via YouTube and through the show website.