Aberdeen actor Ian Pirie lends voice to farmers’ mental health campaign

Aberdeen actor Ian Pirie has leant his voice to a short film about the vital role of farming in society, in an effort to draw attention to the mental health of those who work in agriculture.

The video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Jason Connery and entitled We All Need A Farmer, features a series of striking images of the countryside alongside a poem and a piece of specially composed music by Tom Lyne.

The project is the brainchild of Midlothian farmer and animal health advisor Scott Brown, who said he was inspired to create it after one of his close friends took his own life earlier this year.

‘Challenges pile up on top of people’

Mr Brown, who wrote the poem featured in the film with his friend Ross Montague, said: “In February of this year, a local farmer and friend Grant Brand took his own life, and for me, the tragic loss of Grant was the catalyst to try and do something to hopefully make a difference to the mindset of other people who may also be struggling mentally.”

He added: “Everyone, including the farming community has had a difficult time facing up to Covid-19 in the past 18 months.

“But, in many cases, the impact of the pandemic simply added to the burden of uncertainty faced by Scottish farmers around issues like Brexit and climate change.

“Sadly, these wider challenges can pile up on top of people and in the past few years we have seen a significant increase in mental health issues in the farming community.”

After coming up with the concept for the film, he received encouragement from farmers’ support charity RSABI and reached out to Jason Connery – son of Sir Sean – through friends who lived on a a farm neighbouring his house.

It was Mr Connery who recommended Ian Pirie, the star of films including Les Miserables, The Dark Knight and Sunset Song, to provide an unmistakable voiceover.

Mr Connery said: “The words that Scott and Monty wrote as the script for ‘We all need a Farmer’ are fantastic and I knew when I read them that this had potential to be a really good short film.

“I hope that it gives the farming community the boost they deserve.”

We All Need A Farmer will play a key part in the launch of a major new campaign to raise awareness of mental health issues in farming.

FarmStrong, an initiative which began in rural New Zealand, will be brought to Scotland in the near future thanks to financial backing from the Movember charity.