News / Aberdeen Police chasing car involved in Aberdeen hit-and-run By Kirstin Tait August 18, 2021, 8:22 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 6:21 pm Police dealing with a road accident Great Northern Road Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner. Police have confirmed they were "pursuing" a car involved in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen. A 48-year-old man remains in a serious condition after being knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday. The black Seat Leon Cupra involved left the scene, and investigations are continuing to find the driver. The car was found abandoned a short time later in St Machar Place.