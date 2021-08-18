Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport Aberdeen wins top award for supporting children and young people

By Ross Hempseed
August 18, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 9:09 am
Sport Aberdeen has won a prestigious award for its work with young people and children during the pandemic.

The organisation’s Supported Physical Activity for Care Experienced (Space) project was recognised at the virtual UKActive Awards 2021 ceremony last week.

The project, developed with the city council, aims to promote healthy, active lifestyles.

It was the first of its kind to be launched in Scotland, and has supported scores of young people to use sport and exercise as a positive momentum for change in their life.

Opportunities include mentorship through football, boxing, cycling, horse riding, accessing green space and free access to Sport Aberdeen’s gyms across the city.

Space – which replaces the previous Looked After project – won the UK Active Awards’ developing and supporting communities during Covid-19 category.

A timely, ‘brilliant’ initiative

During lockdown, project leaders were sent out to educational hubs across the city to help support young people and children living in vulnerable situations.

In total, 1.095 hours were spent directly impacting three hubs, with another 5.000 hours of Active Schools time across six hubs for children of keyworkers.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen head of sport and active communities, said: “The impact that Space has had on young people, improving physical and mental wellbeing through sport and physical activity, has been incredible and with wider recognition it is my hope that we can continue to grow and develop this initiative and reach even more children and young people across the north-east alongside our partners, Aberdeen City Council.”

Council leader Jenny Laing added: “Exercise and activity – whether that’s participating in team games or accessing green spaces – can greatly enhance physical and mental wellbeing, and this brilliant initiative could not have been more timely.”

