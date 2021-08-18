News / Aberdeen Mum called cops on son after he threatened to ‘burn the house down’ By David McPhee August 18, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 1:04 pm Kieran Towler leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A man has admitted threatening to burn his mum’s house down after she refused to let him into the property. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Kieran Towler, 26, attempted to intimidate his mother into letting him into her home when he arrived at her door in Danestone. The 26-year old had warned his mum that if she called the police he would “burn the house down before they get here”. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]