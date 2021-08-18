Final designs submitted for £400k illuminated street signs project

A £400,000 project to highlight Aberdeen’s most renowned streets with illuminated signs suspended above them is nearing reality after the final designs were submitted for approval.

Earlier this year Aberdeen City Council granted planning permission for the project, led by business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired, which will see 12 signs hung above some of the Granite City’s best known locations.

Civic leaders hope the initiative – part of a series of improvements to be made around the city after the local authority received £1.3 million from the Scottish Government – will further boost the north-east’s growing reputation as a tourism destination.

Bosses at Aberdeen Inspired hope to have the signs installed by the end of the year, and the final detailed designs have now been submitted to the local authority for approval.

Signs will ‘draw attention’

“The suspended signs concept aspires to create a series of twelve highly visible, illuminated architectural signs which will draw people’s attention to some of the city’s most renowned streets,” the BID said in a statement.

“The signs, designed to work with the existing city wayshowing totems also installed by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, will clearly identify civic gateways, key streets and strategic connection points to help make Aberdeen a leading pedestrian-friendly city.”

The suspended signs will be hung at either end of Shiprow, Belmont Street, Stirling Street, Back Wynd Steps, Windmill Brae, both ends of Langstane Place, Chapel Street, Crown Street, Carmelite Street and George Street.

Project ‘serves a purpose’

The latest development was welcomed by Marie Boulton, the council administration’s city centre masterplan lead.

“It’s another strand of how we improve the city centre in terms of connectivity and how people move about,” she said.

“In a sense this is a bit like street art. I have always loved the art gallery sign on Belmont Street and this will help highlight other important locations in the city.

“People who live in Aberdeen may not need signs to know where these places are but as we become more of a tourist destination it is important we help visitors to orientate themselves.

“They are going to look fantastic, but they will also serve a purpose.”