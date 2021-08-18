Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Aberdeen

Police crackdown on drink drivers after scores caught during summer campaign

By Daniel Boal
August 18, 2021, 12:23 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 1:09 pm
Police have vowed to get tough on drug drivers as part of a new national campaign.

Officers will be zeroing in on drug drivers who put other road users at risk in an effort to not only stop them, but improve road safety overall.

Over the coming days, patrols will be stepped up.

During the summer drink and drug drive campaign in early July, more than 150 related offences were reported.

Out of the 156 offences, 66 related to drink driving, 41 related to driving a vehicle with a drug over the prescribed limit while another 17 related to driving while unfit to do so due to being under the influence. A further 32 drivers were reported for refusing to provide a sample.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “We have sadly seen time and again that people are willing to risk driving under the influence, or over the limit of drugs, and it is simply unacceptable.

“Roadside drug testing has been in place for almost two years, and road policing officers are detecting drug driving offences far too regularly.

“The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness of the drug limits in place and to highlight the dangers that drug driving brings.

“Drug, or drink, driving can and does have fatal consequences which should be enough of a deterrent.

“If convicted of such an offence, you could go to jail, lose your job and your driving licence and be given a fine.

“If you have concerns someone may be drug driving, please call us so we can take action.”

 

