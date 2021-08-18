Police crackdown on drink drivers after scores caught during summer campaign

Police have vowed to get tough on drug drivers as part of a new national campaign.

Officers will be zeroing in on drug drivers who put other road users at risk in an effort to not only stop them, but improve road safety overall.

Over the coming days, patrols will be stepped up.

During the summer drink and drug drive campaign in early July, more than 150 related offences were reported.

Out of the 156 offences, 66 related to drink driving, 41 related to driving a vehicle with a drug over the prescribed limit while another 17 related to driving while unfit to do so due to being under the influence. A further 32 drivers were reported for refusing to provide a sample.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “We have sadly seen time and again that people are willing to risk driving under the influence, or over the limit of drugs, and it is simply unacceptable.

“Roadside drug testing has been in place for almost two years, and road policing officers are detecting drug driving offences far too regularly.

“The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness of the drug limits in place and to highlight the dangers that drug driving brings.

“Drug, or drink, driving can and does have fatal consequences which should be enough of a deterrent.

“If convicted of such an offence, you could go to jail, lose your job and your driving licence and be given a fine.

“If you have concerns someone may be drug driving, please call us so we can take action.”