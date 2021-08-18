City centre beggar led autistic man to cash machine and stole £150

A predatory street beggar has admitted leading an autistic man to a cash machine and stealing £150.

Julie Hayworth followed the man after he kindly gave her 50p and convinced him to go to a nearby cash machine on Union Street.

But after he’d entered his pin code Hayworth took over the keypad and withdrew £150 before sprinting off.

Hayworth – who has previously targeted vulnerable victims – has been told she could face jail for the crime.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said Hayworth’s 20-year old victim is on the autism spectrum.

He told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer alighted from a bus on Union Street and saw the accused, who was begging. He placed 50p into a cup in front of her.

“The accused engaged him in conversation and seemed to walk with him up Union Street.

Victim pleaded with her to return the money

“The accused then asked the complainer for £20 to which he initially agreed and went with the accused to an ATM .

“Once at the ATM the man entered his pin number, at which point the accused interrupted and operated the cash machine selecting to withdraw £150.

“The ATM then dispensed that amount, which the accused took possession of.

“The complainer then followed the accused and pleaded with her to return the money – she refused.”

The man went to a nearby job centre and reported the robbery to staff.

Police traced Hayworth two days later and charged her.

None of the money was recovered.

Hayworth pleaded guilty to a single charge of stealing the cash on the afternoon of November 19 2019.

Hayworth targets vulnerable people

It’s not the first time Hayworth has targeted a vulnerable person.

Last year, she admitted barging into a 79-year-old’s flat to steal her TV, a money box and a mobile phone.

She avoided jail that time but was given an 18-month social work supervision order and a six-month restriction of liberty order.

Speaking on his client’s behalf over the ATM theft, defence agent Neil McRobert said Hayworth was using heroin at the time but that is “no longer the case”.

Sheriff Philip Mann told the 29-year old: “This is a serious charge and the court will want to consider all options.”

He deferred sentence on Hayworth, of Seaton Walk, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.