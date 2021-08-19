Fresh images show ambitious plans for new Aberdeen stadium

Fresh new images have shown the options being considered for ambitious plans to keep Aberdeen FC in the heart of the city.

Local authority officials have come up with a series of options which would see the Dons remain close to their traditional home as part of a “visionary” masterplan for the area.

Ahead of the meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee next week, documents have been published which show the authority is considering three possibilities for the regeneration of the Esplanade.